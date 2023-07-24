FC Advisory LLC Buys 2,587 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock remained flat at $45.42 during midday trading on Monday. 1,926,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,105. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

