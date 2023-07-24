FC Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.14. 105,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
