FC Advisory LLC Sells 2,009 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 853,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,621. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

