FC Advisory LLC Sells 413 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

FC Advisory LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,819. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

