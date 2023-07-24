Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIHL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 1.5 %

FIHL traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,337. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

