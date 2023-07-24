Fiduciary Counselling Inc. Purchases 2,571 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiduciary Counselling Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.0% of Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 957,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,521,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,972. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $227.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.58. The firm has a market cap of $312.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

