Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,359 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

