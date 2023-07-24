Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SHE opened at $90.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

