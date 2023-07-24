First Merchants (FRME) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect First Merchants to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.09). First Merchants had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Merchants Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 426,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 97.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 93,181 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRME shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

