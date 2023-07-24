First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.56 and last traded at $107.84. Approximately 97,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 65,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.54.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $488,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 47.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

