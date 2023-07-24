First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FPL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 126,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,304. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
