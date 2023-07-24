First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FPL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 126,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,304. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $259,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.