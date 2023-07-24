Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $200.87 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $113.81 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.