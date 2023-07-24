Florin Court Capital LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Florin Court Capital LLP increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 415.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,935 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.65% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 538.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRBN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

