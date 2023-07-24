Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ryan Schulke acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,170. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 288.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 228,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

