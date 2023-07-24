Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLYW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Shares of FLYW stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $33.59. 999,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,824. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.96 and a beta of 1.11. Flywire has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $84,103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,551,899.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO David R. King sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $141,478.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 454,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,888,747.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $84,103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,551,899.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,531,266 shares of company stock worth $135,688,918. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

