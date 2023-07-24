Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.80

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $565,658.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $141,478.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 454,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,888,747.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $565,658.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,851.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,531,266 shares of company stock valued at $135,688,918. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.