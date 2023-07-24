Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FBIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Shares of FBIN opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.63. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $74.62.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

