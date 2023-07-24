Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Position Lifted by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fox Factory by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

FOXF opened at $112.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

