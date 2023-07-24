Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Down 0.5%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.84. 43,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 274,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$414.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.12.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

