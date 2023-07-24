GateToken (GT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $917,558.59

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $404.52 million and approximately $917,558.59 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00014207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020977 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,142.44 or 0.99999205 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002279 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,701,411 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,701,410.58515221 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.16432924 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $620,539.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

