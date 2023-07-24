Gateway Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $53.09 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 52.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00006724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $53.09 million and $201,134.89 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.44244877 USD and is up 62.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $160,412.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

