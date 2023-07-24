General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.83.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

