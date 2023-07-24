Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $41.59

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.59, but opened at $40.56. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 44,110 shares traded.
GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $752.20.
Genmab A/S Stock Down 3.9 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 797,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 111.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 585,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,503,000 after purchasing an additional 556,129 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 4,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 441,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 431,763 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
