Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $41.59

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.59, but opened at $40.56. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 44,110 shares traded.

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Genmab A/S last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 797,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 111.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 585,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,503,000 after purchasing an additional 556,129 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 4,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 441,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 431,763 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

