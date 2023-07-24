Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GEI. ATB Capital raised Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.77.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$21.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.7042484 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

