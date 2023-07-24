Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CEO Sells $16,002.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $16,002.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $53,923,779.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Glaukos alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Thomas William Burns sold 30,000 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,338,500.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Thomas William Burns sold 133 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,310.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Thomas William Burns sold 13,440 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $952,492.80.

On Monday, July 3rd, Thomas William Burns sold 26,400 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,064.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Thomas William Burns sold 5,027 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $351,990.54.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Thomas William Burns sold 26,810 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,881,793.90.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Thomas William Burns sold 142 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $8,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Thomas William Burns sold 7 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $420.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54.

Glaukos Trading Down 1.6 %

Glaukos stock opened at $74.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $80.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $72,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Glaukos by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Glaukos by 304.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 520,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $17,593,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Glaukos by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,703,000 after purchasing an additional 299,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.