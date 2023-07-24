Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,107,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

