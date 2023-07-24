Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 122,176 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 211.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122,176 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

