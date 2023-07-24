Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after buying an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after buying an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $146.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average of $140.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

