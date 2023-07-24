Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 552,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,301 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 417,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after buying an additional 63,070 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $53.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

