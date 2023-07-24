Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MRK opened at $109.67 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $278.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

