Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Purchases 70,016 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,016 shares during the period. APi Group comprises approximately 11.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of APi Group worth $19,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 593,023 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,698,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,248,000 after purchasing an additional 594,997 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,227,000 after purchasing an additional 106,669 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.18. 117,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,699. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

