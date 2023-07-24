Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

GPI has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE GPI opened at $257.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $271.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.28 and a 200-day moving average of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

