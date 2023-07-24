Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.50

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.
