GSK’s (GSK) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.59) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.23) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.23) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.96) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,450 ($18.96) to GBX 1,390 ($18.17) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,570 ($20.53).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,388.20 ($18.15) on Thursday. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,777.18 ($23.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. The company has a market capitalization of £56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,239.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,378.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,422.34.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at GSK

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 6,000 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.83) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($112,970.71). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,027 shares of company stock worth $8,677,269. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

