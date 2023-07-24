HC Wainwright Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $82.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.39 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,546.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,546.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock worth $14,507,167. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.