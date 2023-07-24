HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BioCardia stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.15. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 274.26% and a negative net margin of 891.08%. Analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

