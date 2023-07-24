Head-To-Head Contrast: Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) vs. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Waterstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $18.05 million 4.72 $4.10 million $0.73 20.82 Waterstone Financial $175.80 million 1.85 $19.49 million $0.75 20.01

Analyst Recommendations

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial. Waterstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oconee Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oconee Federal Financial and Waterstone Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 20.66% 5.68% 0.73% Waterstone Financial 9.54% 4.36% 0.81%

Risk and Volatility

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Oconee Federal Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. It operates through its executive office and branch offices located in Oconee and Pickens counties, South Carolina; and Stephens and Rabun counties, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts. It also provides transaction deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, demand deposits, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, and time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use; and personal term loans and investment services. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also invests in a portfolio of securities include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, collateralized mortgage and municipal obligations, and other debt securities. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

