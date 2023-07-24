Head to Head Survey: HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -216.34% -74.17% -58.71% loanDepot -29.28% -44.95% -6.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Digital Technologies and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 loanDepot 1 6 0 0 1.86

Earnings and Valuation

HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.33%. loanDepot has a consensus target price of $1.60, indicating a potential downside of 30.13%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than loanDepot.

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 4.27 -$236.42 million ($2.78) -1.92 loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.58 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -1.32

HIVE Digital Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than loanDepot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.75, suggesting that its stock price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of loanDepot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HIVE Digital Technologies beats loanDepot on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

