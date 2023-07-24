Head to Head Survey: Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) versus Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) and Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Lagardere shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Jet2 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lagardere pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Jet2 pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Lagardere pays out -79.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jet2 pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lagardere is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lagardere N/A N/A N/A ($1.63) -14.23 Jet2 N/A N/A N/A $0.22 70.06

This table compares Lagardere and Jet2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lagardere is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lagardere and Jet2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lagardere 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jet2 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lagardere presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.98%. Jet2 has a consensus target price of $1,525.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,802.60%. Given Jet2’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jet2 is more favorable than Lagardere.

Profitability

This table compares Lagardere and Jet2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lagardere N/A N/A N/A Jet2 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jet2 beats Lagardere on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lagardere

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages. The Lagardère Travel Retail division involved in retail activities in transit areas and concessions in travel essentials, duty free and fashion, and food services fields. It operates through stores under its own international store names, such as Relay, Hubiz, 1Minute, Hub Convenience, Discover, Tech2go, Aelia Duty Free, The Fashion Gallery, The Fashion Place, Eye Love, So Chocolate, Bread&Co., Hello!, So! Coffee, Trib's, Vino Volo, Natoo, etc., as well as store names with a local identity comprising BuY Paris Duty Free, Casa Del Gusto, and The Belgian Chocolate House. It also operates stores under franchises or licenses, with retail partners that include TripAdvisor, Fnac, iStore, Marks & Spencer, Hermès, Victoria's Secret, Nespresso, Costa Coffee, Burger King, Dean & Deluca, Eric Kayser, and Paul. The company was formerly known as Lagardère SCA and changed its name to Lagardere SA in June 2021. The company was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations. The company was formerly known as Dart Group PLC and changed its name to Jet2 plc in September 2020. Jet2 plc was founded in 1971 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

