Hedera (HBAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $71.02 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $71.02 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00044951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00030925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,399,966,653 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

