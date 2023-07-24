Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $175.67 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.81 or 0.00016533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $175.67 million and $5,311.83 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020829 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,098.47 or 1.00055806 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.81319792 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,485.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

