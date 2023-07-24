Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 4.6% Higher

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.86. 101,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 336,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
