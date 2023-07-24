Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Hexcel has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.70. 607,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Hexcel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hexcel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

