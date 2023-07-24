Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.94 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.94 EPS.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.70. 607,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

