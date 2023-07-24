Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.94 EPS.

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 608,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

