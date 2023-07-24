HI (HI) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $400,554.22 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,221.19 or 1.00064448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00202684 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $368,287.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

