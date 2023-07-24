Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 40,565 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 191.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,565 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Comcast by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

