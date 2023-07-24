Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $453.93 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.