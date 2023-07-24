Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $456.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.13 and its 200-day moving average is $415.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $458.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

