Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,231 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $146.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

